FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 17, 2018 / 4:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs post modest gains on central bank bond-buying operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose modestly on Friday, helped by a regular debt-buying operation conducted by the central bank.

The two-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.130 percent.

The 10-year yield was flat at 0.095 percent, while the 30-year yield declined half a basis point to 0.840 percent.

The Bank of Japan on Friday offered to buy 550 billion yen ($4.96 billion) of one- to five-year JGBs.

Demand for safe-haven bonds was limited by an improvement in broader investor risk appetite. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent as U.S.-China trade concerns showed signs of easing.

$1 = 110.8500 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.