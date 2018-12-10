JGBs rebound across board, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with the key 10-year yield matching Thursday’s 4-1/2-month low, following cue from U.S. Treasuries after the November jobs data bolstered the case that the Federal Reserve might go slow on rate hikes next year.

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.20 point to 151.81, just a hair away from its two-year peak of 151.82 hit on Thursday, with a trading volume of 27,540 lots by early afternoon trade.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was 1.5 basis point lower on the day at 0.040 percent, matching the multi-month low hit late last week.

The super-long sector followed suit, with the 20-year yield falling 2 basis points to 0.560 percent and the 30-year yield dropping 1.5 basis points to 0.790 percent.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield last traded at 2.831 percent, not far from the three-month low of 2.826 percent it touched on Thursday.

On Friday, the weaker-than-expected U.S. data on domestic jobs growth in November bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes on raising interest rates sooner than previously thought.

The market showed no reaction to Japan’s gross domestic product data, which shrank at an annualised rate of 2.5 percent in the July-September quarter, the worst downturn since the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)