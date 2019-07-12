Bonds News
JGBs retreat after U.S. Treasuries suffer big losses

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices fell on Friday, as the market was weighed down after U.S. Treasuries suffered big losses overnight.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to minus 0.125%.

The 30-year yield was 2.5 basis points higher at 0.380%.

The Bank of Japan on Friday conducted a regular JGB buying operation but this did little to slow the bond market’s slip.

The central bank offered to buy 980 billion yen ($9.04 billion) of one- to 40-year JGBs at Friday’s operation.

Treasuries fell in price after Thursday’s 30-year bond auction met weak demand and U.S. underlying consumer prices recorded their biggest gain in 1-1/2 years, tempering the prospect of an aggressive Fed interest rate cut later this month.

$1 = 108.3500 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich

