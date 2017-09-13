FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 4:15 AM / a month ago

JGBs retreat as risk appetite revival sends Nikkei to 1-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices retreated on Wednesday as the allure of safe-haven debt dimmed with Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average advancing to a one-month high.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.025 percent, pulling further away from a 10-month low of minus 0.015 percent on Friday, when concerns over North Korea and Hurricane Irma took a toll on risk assets.

The 30-year yield also added 1 basis point to 0.830 percent.

JGB yields also felt an upward pull after U.S. Treasury and German bund yields spiked overnight, pressured by an ebb on concerns towards North Korea.

The Nikkei rose for a third day to hit a one-month high after Wall Street strengthened and the dollar scaled a two-week top on the yen. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

