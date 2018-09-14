FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 5:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs retreat as Tokyo stocks climb to 7-month highs

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices retreated across the board on Friday as Tokyo stocks climbed to seven-month highs and reduced investor demand for safe-haven debt.

A regular debt-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan, however, helped limit JGB losses.

The five-year JGB yield and the 10-year yield were both half a basis point higher at minus 0.070 percent and 0.110 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield also rose half a basis point, to 0.840 percent.

The BOJ on Friday offered to buy 700 billion yen ($6.26 billion) of one- to five-year JGBs as part of its bond-buying scheme.

The Nikkei rose to its highest level since early February as risk appetite continued to improve on the back of an ebb in U.S.-China trade conflict concerns. ($1 = 111.8000 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

