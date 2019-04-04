JGBs retreat in line with global peers on better risk sentiment

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices retreated in line with their global peers on Thursday, with improving investor risk sentiment reducing the appeal of safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.170 percent and the 10-year yield added 1 basis point to minus 0.045 percent.

Super long maturities fared better after Thursday’s 30-year JGB auction attracted ample demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 700 billion yen ($6.28 billion) 30-year sale was 4.55, little changed from the relatively high 4.56 marked at the previous auction last month.

Super long JGBs attract steady investor interest as the maturities still offer positive yields.

U.S. Treasury prices fell overnight as hopes for a trade deal between China and the United States and a breakthrough for Brexit triggered a sell-off in the bond market. ($1 = 111.3800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Uttaresh.V)