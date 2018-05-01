FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 1, 2018 / 3:56 AM / in 31 minutes

JGBs rise on gains in Treasuries, BOJ buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday, with recent gains in U.S. Treasuries and the Bank of Japan’s regular debt buying operation supporting the market.

The five-year and 10-year JGB yields declined by one basis point to minus 0.115 percent and 0.040 percent , respectively.

The 30-year year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.725 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which had climbed to a four-year high above 3 percent late last week, pulled back to 2.956 percent as a slew of data that missed expectations rekindled concerns about signs of slowing growth in the world’s largest economy.

The BOJ on Tuesday offered to buy 450 billion yen ($4.11 billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs as part of its regular debt-buying scheme. ($1 = 109.3800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.