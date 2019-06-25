JGBs rise on safe-haven demand as U.S.-Iran tensions simmer

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday as growing military tensions between the United States and Iran boosted demand for safe-haven investments.

Iran said on Tuesday that a U.S. decision to impose sanctions on the country’s supreme leader and other top officials permanently closed the path to diplomacy after Tehran’s downing of an unmanned American drone.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 153.94, close to a record high of 154.13.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.170%.

The 20-year JGB yield also declined by 1.5 basis points, to 0.200%.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan’s finance ministry auctioned 20-year government debt at a lowest price of 103.55 yen, which was in line with bond dealers’ expectations.

The 30-year JGB yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 0.320%. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)