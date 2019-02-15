JGBs rise tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday as U.S. Treasuries held on to overnight gains and after Tokyo stocks pulled back from near two-month highs, boosting demand for debt.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 points to 152.85, with a trading volume of 16,930 lots by late afternoon trade.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield fell one basis point to minus 0.025 percent.

The super-long sector followed suit, with the 20-year yield declining 1.5 basis points to 0.415 percent.

The 30-year yield eased 2.5 basis points to 0.590 percent, and the 40-year yield also gave up 2.5 basis points to 0.665 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping to as low as 2.643 percent, after data showed that U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December, raising fresh doubts about the strength of the U.S. economy. It last stood at 2.652 percent.

Also casting a shadow, the White House said President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency to try to obtain funds for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, drawing immediate criticism from Democrats.

Tokyo stocks were also under pressure, with the Nikkei share average shedding 1.2 percent by late afternoon on Friday, after hitting an eight-week high the previous day. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)