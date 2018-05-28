FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 28, 2018 / 4:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs rise, tracking U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, tracking gains by U.S. Treasuries as political turmoil in the euro zone enhanced demand for safe-haven debt.

June 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.96.

The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.515 percent , while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.730 percent.

The super-long JGBs were seen to have attracted demand from index-following investors who tend to extend the duration of their portfolios at the turn of each month.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Friday as concerns about Italy’s new government and a leadership challenge in Spain boosted demand for low-risk government bonds. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.