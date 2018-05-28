JGBs rise, tracking U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, tracking gains by U.S. Treasuries as political turmoil in the euro zone enhanced demand for safe-haven debt.

June 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.96.

The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.515 percent , while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.730 percent.

The super-long JGBs were seen to have attracted demand from index-following investors who tend to extend the duration of their portfolios at the turn of each month.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Friday as concerns about Italy’s new government and a leadership challenge in Spain boosted demand for low-risk government bonds. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)