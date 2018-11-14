Bonds News
JGBs rise tracking U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries in the previous session.

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.05 point to 150.85, coming off slightly after hitting a more than three-month high of 150.93 earlier in the day.

The yield on benchmark cash 10-year JGBs dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.105 percent, the lowest since Oct. 29.

The 20-year JGB yield and 30-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point each, to 0.635 percent and 0.865 percent, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield also lost 1.0 basis point, to 1.020 percent.

The five-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to minus 0.090 percent, while the two-year JGB yield shed 1.0 basis point to minus 0.150 percent.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries declined to more than one-week lows on Tuesday, hurt by a sharp drop in oil prices, which suggested lower inflation going forward and affirmed a gradual pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

