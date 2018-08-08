FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 4:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs sag as investors' risk appetites improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices sagged on Wednesday in the wake of improving risk appetites in the broader markets, with investors opting for equities over safe-haven debt.

An overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries also weighed on JGBs.

The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.075 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.105 percent.

The 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.860 percent.

The super long JGBs underperformed as caution prevailed ahead of Thursday’s 700 billion yen ($6.29 billion) 30-year bond auction, with the yield curve steepening slightly as a result.

At 0433 GMT, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.4 percent on the back of strong corporate earnings and solid performance from their U.S. peers. ($1 = 111.3100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
