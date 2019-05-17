Bonds News
JGBs sag on rebounding Tokyo stocks, weaker U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rebounded, hurting demand for debt, while overnight weakness in U.S. Treasuries also weighed on sentiments.

The five-year and 10-year JGB yields rose half a basis point each to minus 0.170% and minus 0.060%, respectively.

The 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.520%.

The JGB market showed little response to comments by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said on Friday that the central bank must maintain low interest rates for a long period in order to meet its price target.

The Nikkei rose more than 1%, led by rallies in Sony and technology shares.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday, pushed down by strong U.S. economic data and a bounce by Wall Street shares. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

