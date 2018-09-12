JGBs sag on weaker Treasuries, BOJ bond buying limits losses

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices sagged slightly on Wednesday, tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries, although the central bank conducted a regular debt-buying operation and helped limit the losses.

The benchmark cash 10-year JGBs rose half a basis point to 0.110 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 150.29.

The 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year JGB yield were flat at 0.61 and 0.83 percent, respectively.

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered to buy 60 billion yen ($537.78 million) of 25- to 40-year JGBs, the same amount as the previous operation last week.

The central bank also offered to purchase 180 billion yen ($1.61 billion) of 10- to 25-year JGBs and 450 billion yen ($4.03 billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs, also unchanged from the previous operation.

The five-year JGBs and two-year JGBs were untraded.

U.S. Treasuries slipped on Tuesday following a report of a record number of job openings in July and as $144 billion in new supply on offer this week weighed on prices. ($1 = 111.5700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)