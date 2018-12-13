Bonds News
JGBs slip as ebb in risk aversion reduces demand for safe havens

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped across the board on Thursday as an ebb in risk aversion reduced investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.055 percent, edging away from a near five-month trough of 0.035 percent set on Monday.

The 30-year yield climbed half a basis point to 0.795 percent.

Thursday’s 2 trillion yen ($17.63 billion) five-year JGB auction drew lukewarm investor demand as the market was on the defensive.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the five-year auction dipped to 3.84 from 3.89 at the previous sale in November.

Japan’s Nikkei hit a one-week high on Thursday as investors cheered Wall Street’s overnight gains, thanks to signs of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. ($1 = 113.4600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

