JGBs slip as equity gains hurt safe-haven debt demand

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped slightly on Friday as a rise in equities on optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal will be reached reduced the safe-haven appeal of debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to minus 0.035 percent.

The 20-year yield also gained 1.0 basis point, to 0.370 percent, while the 30-year yield advanced half a basis point to 0.535 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.10 point to 152.73, with a trading volume of 19,258 lots by early afternoon trade.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average touched a fresh one-month high on Friday, as shares of firms that rely on Chinese demand rose on hopes the United States and China will reach a deal to settle their trade conflict. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team Editing by Jacqueline Wong)