JGBs slip as improving risk appetite curbs demand for bonds

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday as improving investor risk appetite in the broader markets curbed demand for safe-haven bonds.

The 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.615 percent, pulling further away from a two-year low of 0.575 percent plumbed last week.

The 10-year yield edged up 1 basis point to minus 0.005 percent.

The five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.155 percent after an auction of the maturity on Wednesday attracted ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2 trillion yen ($18.08 billion) five-year sale was 4.84, compared to 4.46, the average ratio from the past 10 auctions.

Japan’s Nikkei soared to a near two-month high on Wednesday amid optimism that a U.S. government shutdown could be averted and hopes that the U.S.-China trade row would ease. ($1 = 110.6200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)