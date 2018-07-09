JGBs slip as Nikkei rebounds to 1-week high

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday, as Tokyo stocks rebounded to a one-week high, reducing investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.030 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.680 percent.

The JGB yield curve flattened slightly as a result, in line with the flattening that took place in the U.S. Treasury market on Friday.

Movement in the JGB market was limited due to absence of factors such as the Bank of Japan’s debt-purchasing operations and issuance of new supply through bond auctions.

Japan’s Nikkei share average was up more than 1 percent as investors took heart from U.S. jobs growth.