JGBs slip as Nikkei rises to 1-week high

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped across the board on Monday, as equities rose to one-week highs and dented investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year yield and the 10-year yield were each half a basis point higher at minus 0.110 percent and 0.045 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.725 percent .

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 840 billion yen ($7.66 billion) of one- to 40-year JGBs on Monday as part of its regular debt-buying scheme, helping limit losses by JGBs.

The Nikkei advanced 1.37 percent, its biggest one-day gain since April 18, on a weaker yen and after Wall Street shares rose on Friday’s upbeat U.S. jobs data. ($1 = 109.6100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)