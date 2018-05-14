JGBs slip in thin trade after BOJ operation

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds eased on Monday after the Bank of Japan’s buying in short- to medium-term maturities drew larger-than-expected selling interest.

The BOJ’s buying in JGBs with five to 10 years to maturity drew selling of 1.802 trillion yen, the biggest since early April. Selling on other maturities also increased from their previous operations.

Trading was extremely thin, with none of major benchmark issues, including 10-, and 20-year JGBs, traded in the morning.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.045 percent, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525 percent.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105 percent. The 30-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.745 percent.

Liquidity in futures trading has been dwindling, too, over the past several days.

Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 150.80, with a trading volume of 11,817 lots, the lowest since the last Christmas day. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)