JGBs slip on caution BOJ may tweak bond buying scheme further

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday after the Bank of Japan sought to tweak its regular debt buying scheme further the previous day.

Starting in November, the central bank will no longer buy JGBs of most maturities a day after they have been sold through auctions.

The BOJ will also cut the frequency of its operations involving the purchases of JGBs with one to five years of maturity to four times from five times a month.

Some market participants were nervous the BOJ may further trim its bond buying, though such a tweak had been expected to a certain extent.

Yields on cash 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to 0.125 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.655 percent.

The five-year JGB yield tacked on half basis point to minus 0.080 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures ended 0.02 point higher at 150.65, with a trading volume of 45,825 lots.

The 30-year JGB yield and 40-year JGB yield were flat, at 0.870 percent and 1.030 percent, respectively.