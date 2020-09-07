JGBs slip on weak U.S Treasuries, caution ahead of auctions

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Monday, tracking a plunge in their U.S. peers last week on concerns about upcoming auctions and a fall in the U.S. jobless rate.

The Japanese market braced for new issues of its own, with a five-year JGB auction due on Tuesday followed by a 30-year debt tender on Thursday, making investors cautious.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.11 point to 151.72.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.045%, while the 20-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.620% and the 40-year yield ticked up 1.5 basis points to 0.645%.

The shorter end of the market was steadier, with the two-year JGB yield flat at minus 0.130%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)