January 29, 2018 / 5:01 AM / in 11 hours

JGBs slip on weaker Treasuries, BOJ operation results cap losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday, in line with a retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although further losses were curbed after results of the Bank of Japan’s bond purchases showed limited selling interest.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.080 percent and the 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.580 percent.

March 10-year JGB futures lost 0.10 point to 150.32.

The BOJ on Monday bought 410 billion yen ($3.77 billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs as a part of its regular bond-buying operation. The operation results showed limited selling interest, suggesting few investors are in a hurry to sell JGBs at current levels.

U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday following data showing the world’s biggest economy grew 2.6 percent in the final quarter of 2017.

$1 = 108.6900 yen Reporting by the Tokyo market team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
