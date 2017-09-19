JGBs slip on weaker Treasuries, Nikkei's rise to 2-1/2-month high

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a continuing retreat in U.S. Treasuries and as Tokyo’s Nikkei rose to a 2-1/2-month high.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.110 percent and the 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.025 percent.

The Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation on Tuesday and helped slow the rise in JGB yields.

The JGB market showed little response to the possibility of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling a snap election as early as October.

Abe is considering calling the lower house poll when the legislature convenes on Sept. 28 to take advantage of his improved ratings and disarray in the opposition, ruling party and government sources have said.

Analysts expect limited market impact if Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party retains the majority at the election.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to its highest since June 29 on Tuesday, as investor confidence was boosted by a weakening yen and strong U.S. shares. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)