JGBs slip tracking global peers; super-longs firmer

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday, tracking losses in global peers, although super-long maturities gained on the strong outcome of a liquidity-enhancing auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.050 percent.

JGBs were pressured as their U.S. and euro zone peers retreated on worries that the European Central Bank would end the expansion of its massive bond purchase programme this year.

The 30-year JGB yield, on the other hand, dipped half a basis point to 0.720 percent.

Super-long JGB yields declined after the finance ministry’s offer to sell 500 billion yen ($4.55 billion) of longer-dated debt in an auction to enhance market liquidity attracted strong investor demand. ($1 = 109.9700 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)