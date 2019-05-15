Bonds News
May 15, 2019 / 7:00 AM / a day ago

JGBs steady after auction of 30-year debt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed on Wednesday, a day after an auction of 30-year debt drew a strong demand.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures ticked up 0.02 points to 152.76, with a trading volume of 16,118 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.055%.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 480 billion yen ($4.38 billion) of five- to 10-year bonds at a regular debt-purchase operation on Wednesday. ($1 = 109.61 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below