JGBs steady after auction of 30-year debt

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed on Wednesday, a day after an auction of 30-year debt drew a strong demand.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures ticked up 0.02 points to 152.76, with a trading volume of 16,118 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.055%.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 480 billion yen ($4.38 billion) of five- to 10-year bonds at a regular debt-purchase operation on Wednesday. ($1 = 109.61 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)