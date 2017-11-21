JGBs steady ahead of US, Japanese holidays this week

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady on Tuesday, taking cues from a relatively quiet U.S. Treasury market in a holiday-shortened week.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield was flat on the day at 0.030 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract finished 0.06 point higher 151.02.

The yield on the two-year JGB inched down half a basis point to minus 0.205 percent, with the zone getting support ahead of the Bank of Japan’s operations on Wednesday.

The central bank will buy one- to 10-year JGBs in its regular purchase operations.

The Ministry of Financed conducted a liquidity enhancement auction of off-the-run JGBs, maturing in five to 15.5 years.

The 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.570 percent in thin volume in afternoon trade.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury yields edged up slightly as investors awaited minutes on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, with trading subdued ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Thursday is also a Japanese national holiday, and markets here will be closed.