FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs steady ahead of US, Japanese holidays this week
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 6:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs steady ahead of US, Japanese holidays this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady on Tuesday, taking cues from a relatively quiet U.S. Treasury market in a holiday-shortened week.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield was flat on the day at 0.030 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract finished 0.06 point higher 151.02.

The yield on the two-year JGB inched down half a basis point to minus 0.205 percent, with the zone getting support ahead of the Bank of Japan’s operations on Wednesday.

The central bank will buy one- to 10-year JGBs in its regular purchase operations.

The Ministry of Financed conducted a liquidity enhancement auction of off-the-run JGBs, maturing in five to 15.5 years.

The 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.570 percent in thin volume in afternoon trade.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury yields edged up slightly as investors awaited minutes on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, with trading subdued ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Thursday is also a Japanese national holiday, and markets here will be closed.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.