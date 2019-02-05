JGBs steady as 10-year auction draws ample demand

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Tuesday, paring earlier modest losses after a well-received 10-year debt auction improved market sentiment.

March 10-year JGB futures were flat at 152.73 after going as low as 152.63 earlier in a reaction to an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries.

The futures pared losses after the 10-year auction attracted ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.2 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year auction rose to 4.80 from 4.04 at the previous sale in January.

The new 10-years were seen to have drawn buyers with the maturities looking more affordable compared to super long JGBs, which have rallied through much of the year.

The 10-year and 20-year JGB yields were unchanged at minus 0.015 percent and 0.415 percent, respectively. ($1 = 109.8600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)