JGBs steady as Brexit uncertainties support bonds

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices held steady on Friday as Brexit uncertainties fanned geopolitical concerns, supporting the broader debt markets.

JGBs were also propped up after the Bank of Japan offered to buy 680 billion yen ($6.00 billion) of five- to 40-year bonds at a regular debt-purchasing operation.

The 10-year JGB yield and the 30-year yield were unchanged at 0.105 percent and 0.860 percent, respectively.

December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.06 point to 150.94.

Britain’s draft agreement to exit the European Union ran into trouble on Thursday after a string of resignations rocked Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, prompting investors to seek the safety of government bonds.

Amid the political turmoil in Britain, JGBs found support along with U.S. Treasuries and German bunds. ($1 = 113.3800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)