July 13, 2018 / 5:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs steady, BOJ's bond buying helps offset pressure from Nikkei rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed across the board on Friday, with a regular debt-buying operation by the central bank helping offset negative pressure from a surge in stocks.

September 10-year futures were flat at 150.92.

The 20-year and 30-year JGB yields were unchanged at 0.680 percent and 0.800 percent, respectively.

The Bank of Japan on Friday offered to buy 670 billion yen ($5.95 billion) of five- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular bond-purchasing scheme.

Japan’s Nikkei surged to a 2-1/2-week high on Friday, helped partly by a weaker yen. ($1 = 112.6300 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

