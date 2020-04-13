JGBs steady in holiday-thinned trade

April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were mostly steady on Monday, with trading volume remaining low amid absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holidays.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 152.29, with a trading volume of 4,288 lots by late-afternoon trade.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to zero percent.

The 20-year, the 30-year and the 40-year yields rose half a basis point each to 0.325%, 0.445% and 0.465%, respectively.

In the shorter maturities, five-year yield slipped half a basis point to minus 0.135% and the two-year yield fell 1.5 basis points at minus 0.195%.

U.S. Treasury market was closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)