JGBs steady to firmer; 10-year auction attracts demand

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, taking positive cues from a well-received 10-year debt auction.

The notes were sold at the lowest price of 99.58, higher than market expectations of around 99.56, and the auction drew bids of 4.21 times the amount offered.

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.06 point to 150.14, with a trading volume of 30,821 lots.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.125 percent, while the 20-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.655 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.915 percent, a day after it climbed to its 15-month high of 0.920 percent.

The 40-year yield was unchanged at 1.085 percent, after it touched its one-year high of 1.090 percent the previous day. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)