JGBs steady to slightly firmer after BOJ operations see limited selling interest

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan’s bond purchase showed limited selling interest and supported market sentiment.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 150.19, with a trading volume of 18,892 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.145 percent.

The BOJ’s bond buyings in maturities from one to 10 years, which attracted limited selling interest among market players, supported sentiment.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.055 percent.

Super-long JGB yields edged lower, with the 20-year , 30-year and the 40-year yield declining 0.5 basis point each to 0.670, 0.910, and 1.085 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)