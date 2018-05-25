FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 25, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

JGBs steady to slightly firmer after Trump cancels N.Korea summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a key summit with North Korea, though trading was limited with few investors eager to buy at current levels.

Trump warned that the U.S. military was ready in the event of any reckless acts by North Korea, but Pyongyang’s measured response soothed nervers.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point to 150.91, with a trading volume of 25,845 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.040 percent.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.115 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.740 percent, and the 40-year yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.880 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.