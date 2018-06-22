FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 6:35 AM / in an hour

JGBs steady to slightly firmer; all eyes on OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Friday, taking positive cues from overseas markets, while traders eyed a key OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day.

U.S. Treasury and German Bund markets dropped late Thursday on China-U.S. trade war jitters, Philadelphia Fed data as well as anxiety over politics in Italy.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.85, with a thin-trading volume of 17,137 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.030 percent.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.115 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.705 percent, and the 40-year yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.860 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
