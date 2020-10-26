JGBs steady to slightly firmer as risk appetite ebbs

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices traded slightly higher on Monday as investors turned to the safe-haven instrument after talks about a U.S. coronavirus stimulus package dragged on.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 151.93, with a trading volume of 18,715 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield inched down half a basis point to 0.030%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield edged half a basis point lower to 0.405%, while the 30-year JGB yield and the 40-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.640% and 0.670%, respectively.

Yields on the shorter end of the market were unchanged, with both the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield flat at minus 0.135% and minus 0.100%, respectively.

Investors cautiously eyed the U.S. stimulus negotiations even as the presidential election day neared.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump have been trading accusations for days about who needed to act in order to cement new coronavirus aid before Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan on Monday maintained the size of all of its JGB buying operations, as expected by market participants. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)