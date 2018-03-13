JGBs steady to slightly weaker; eyes on scandal, risk to Abe

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly weaker on Tuesday though trading was slow as investors worried whether a scandal engulfing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would grow further to threaten his position and policies.

Although market reaction to the Abe scandal has so far been limited, market players say more signs of trouble for the government will likely dent expectations that he will win his third term as the head of the ruling party and thus prime minister later this year and continue his aggressive stimulus.

The price of June 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 150.67 in early afternoon trade while benchmark cash 10-year JGBs were untraded.

The 20-year JGB yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.535 percent while the 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.760 percent.

The result of a 2.2 trillion yen five-year JGB auction was in line with market expectations, with the highest accepted yield at minus 0.106 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)