April 9, 2019 / 5:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs subdued by weaker U.S. Treasuries, new debt supply

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell slightly on Tuesday, hurt by weaker U.S. Treasuries and a new supply of five-year debt.

The five- and 10-year JGB yields rose 0.5 basis points each to minus 0.165 percent and minus 0.045 percent , respectively.

The 30-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.540 percent .

The finance ministry offered 1.9 trillion yen ($17.06 billion) of five-year JGBs on Tuesday.

The auction drew sufficient investor interest, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rising to 5.31 from 4.71 at the previous sale in March.

U.S. Treasuries slipped on Monday, pressured by upcoming government debt and corporate supply. ($1 = 111.3700 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

