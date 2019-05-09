Bonds News
May 9, 2019 / 5:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

JGBs subdued on lacklustre demand after 10-year auction

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGBs) prices were little changed on Thursday as demand remained lacklustre following the previous session’s 10-year debt auction.

The 20-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.360 percent, while the 40-year yield shed 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ticked up 0.02 point to 152.79, with trading volume of 25,848 lots by late afternoon trade.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 480 billion yen ($4.37 billion) of five- to 10-year bonds at a regular debt-purchasing operation on Thursday.

$1 = 109.96 yen

