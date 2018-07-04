FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 4:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs supported by risk aversion, central bank debt-buying operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly firmer on Wednesday, supported by risk aversion in the broader financial markets and the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation.

September 10-year JGB futures gained 0.03 point to 150.95.

The 30-year JGB yield declined half a basis point to 0.840 percent and the 40-year yield was also half a basis point lower, at 0.840 percent.

Activity in the longer-dated maturities was limited as the market braced for Thursday’s 700 billion yen ($6.34 billion) 30-year JGB auction.

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered to buy 960 billion yen of one to 10-year JGBs as part of its bond-buying scheme.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.4 percent and struggled near a three-month low as lingering global trade concerns continued to limit investor demand for equities. ($1 = 110.4300 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Eric Meijer)

