FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 29, 2018 / 3:59 AM / in an hour

JGBs supported by weaker equities, 40-year sale attracts ample demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by weaker equities as risk aversion gripped the broader markets.

Safe-haven government bonds, such as JGBs, U.S. Treasuries and German bunds, have gained this week as political turmoil in Italy has curbed investor demand for riskier assets.

The June 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 150.98.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.720 percent.

The 40-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.855 percent after a debt auction of the maturity attracted ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 400 billion yen ($3.67 billion) 40-year auction rose to 3.92 from 3.19 at the previous sale in March.

Japanese shares fell to one-month lows as concerns over European politics added to the list of reasons to be cautious about the global economic outlook. ($1 = 108.9900 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.