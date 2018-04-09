JGBs tick up after BOJ operation draws limited selling

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged up on Monday after the Bank of Japan’s bond purchase operation saw lower selling than the previous occasion.

The BOJ’s buying of 450 billion yen ($4.21 billion) in JGBs with more than five to ten years to maturity drew offers 2.85 times the buying offer, much lower than 4.11 times in the previous purchase in that maturity zone last Wednesday.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.90, with a trading volume of 12,412 lots, the lowest in two weeks.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035 percent but yields on most other maturities ticked down.

The benchmark 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.515 percent while the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.735 percent.

The benchmark 5-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120 percent.