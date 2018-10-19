JGBs tick up slightly as global shares slide

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond priced ticked up slightly on Friday as global share prices came under pressure as worries about a slowdown in China added to investor concerns about trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 150.21 while the 10-year JGB yield on the current 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.145 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.905 percent while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.680 percent.

The five-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to -0.06 percent.

The BOJ maintained the size of its bond purchase in its operation on Friday but the results showed sizable selling interest, capping further gains in the market.