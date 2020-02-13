JGBs track U.S. Treasuries lower, shrug off jump in virus cases

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices tracked losses in U.S. Treasury bonds lower on Thursday, shrugging off a fall in risk assets in response to a sharp rise in number of coronavirus cases.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.06 point to 152.55, with trading volume of 27,637 lots by late-afternoon trade.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose one basis point to minus 0.035%.

The 20-year and the 30-year yields also gained one basis point each to 0.255% and 0.385%, respectively, while and the 40-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.415%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid renewed risk tolerance after a reported drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in China on Wednesday alleviated some concerns about economic growth.

However, the optimism took a hit in Asia after China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported a record rise in the death toll after it adopted a new method for diagnosis.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield stood flat at minus 0.155%, while the five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.130%. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)