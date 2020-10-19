JGBs trade steady ahead of 20-year debt auction this week

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were flat on Monday, as investors awaited the 20-year bond auction later this week.

Dimming the appeal of the safe-haven debt instrument was a more than 1% rise in local equities on renewed U.S. stimulus hopes.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 152.09, with a trading volume of 9,208 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.020%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.400%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.620%, having inched down half a basis point to 0.615% in early session.

The 40-year JGB yield also was unchanged at 0.645%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield both stood flat at minus 0.145% and minus 0.115%, respectively.

Market participants said investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of an auction of 1.2 trillion yen 20-year government debt on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)