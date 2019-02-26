JGBs weaken tracking U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices fell on Tuesday, following a decline in U.S. Treasuries on optimism that the United States and China may be drawing closer to a deal to end their trade dispute.

Safe-haven demand for government debt has declined this week after U.S. President Donald Trump said he may soon sign a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the seven-month trade war that has slowed global growth and disrupted markets.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.035 percent, after hitting a seven-week low of minus 0.050 percent on Friday.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.415 percent.

The 30-year and 40-year yield added 1.5 basis points each, rising to 0.595 percent and 0.665 percent, respectively.

Ten-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 152.85 yen with a volume of 18,822 lots by late afternoon trade.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors reduced their holdings to make room for a wave of supply and rolled back their safe-haven exposure to government debt on optimism of a U.S.-China trade deal. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)