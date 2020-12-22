Long-dated JGB inch up on new virus strain scare

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday and the yield curve flattened on rising concerns that a new, more infectious strain of the novel coronavirus could disrupt the global economic recovery.

A liquidity-enhancement auction of long-term JGBs, in which the Ministry of Finance offers additional issues of existing bonds with more than 15.5 to 39 years to maturity, attracted decent demand, market players also said.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.010% while the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.380%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.630% and the 40-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.675%.

At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.140% but the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.125%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 152.13. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)