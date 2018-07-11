FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Long-dated JGBs dip before 20-year auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday as caution towards an upcoming 20-year debt auction offset potential support from a slide in equities.

The 20-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.48 percent ahead of Thursday’s 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) 20-year JGB auction.

The 30-year and 40-year JGB yields each rose half a basis point to 0.69 percent and 0.810 percent , respectively.

The 10-year JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.040 percent, while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.110 percent.

The BOJ on Wednesday offered to buy 960 billion yen of one- to 10-year JGBs as part of its bond-buying programme, helping limit losses in the overall market.

Equities tumbled after the United States’ decision to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods made investors risk averse.

The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent lower at 21,932.21. ($1 = 111.0300 yen) ($1 = 111.0300 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

