Long-dated JGBs rise on pre-holiday buying, weaker stocks

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday as investors stepped up purchases ahead of the long Golden Week holiday and a lacklustre session in Tokyo stocks lifted the appeal of debt.

Shorter maturities dipped following relatively soft two-year bond auction results.

The 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point each to 0.380 percent and 0.570 percent, respectively.

The 40-year yield dropped half-a-basis point to 0.610 percent.

The benchmark 10-year yield lost 0.5 basis point to minus 0.035 percent.

The two-year yield ticked up half-a-basis point to minus 0.150 percent.

Tuesday’s 2 trillion yen ($17.89 billion) two-year JGB auction attracted modest demand, including from some foreign buyers.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, still slipped to 5.04 from an average of 5.328 in the previous five auctions.

The Nikkei share average dipped slightly in early afternoon trade as profit-taking took hold.

Starting on Saturday, on Japan will have an unprecedented 10-day holiday from late April to early May to mark the ascension of the new emperor, Crown Prince Naruhito.