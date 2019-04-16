Bonds News
Long-dated JGBs rise, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond prices broadly rose on Tuesday, tracking firm U.S. Treasuries and with the maturities lifted after a 20-year debt auction drew strong demand.

The 20-year yield slipped half a basis points to 0.365 percent.

The 30-year yield was flat at 0.540 percent and the 40-year yield shed one basis point, to 0.545 percent.

Tuesday’s 1 trillion yen ($8.93 billion) 20-year JGB auction drew strong demand as investors were seen to be adding to their inventories as it still offers a yield above zero when the 10-year yield has languished in negative territory.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 5.10 from 4.84 at the previous sale in March.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to minus 0.030 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.15 point to 152.50, with a trading volume of 38,622 lots shortly before the end of the trading session.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped from four-week highs on Monday, ahead of U.S. data that will give some guidance on whether the world’s largest economy could slip into recession in the near future. ($1 = 111.93 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

